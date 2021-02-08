A family affair: Senior post Cierra Gilbert latest in family to represent A&M Consolidated

Basketball is in A&M Consolidated senior Cierra Gilbert’s blood.
Gilbert’s father, Jimmie Sr., played at A&M from 1981-83, and her mother, Nelda, played at North Texas and later coached the Consol girls for four seasons before retiring in 2010.
One of those Consol players was Gilbert’s older sister, Karla, who was a McDonald’s All-American in 2010 and won the 2011 women’s national championship with A&M as a freshman. Gilbert’s brother, Jimmie Jr., also played basketball for the Tigers, but pursued football at Colorado.
“I come from a basketball family,” Gilbert said. “I’ve always been around basketball. …I got a lot of hands-on training and insight to know the game itself.”
Now, the youngest of the family, Gilbert is at the tail-end of her own career with the Lady Tigers as a four-year starter for Consol.
“You’ve always been here and then you come to your senior year and this is your last year here,” Gilbert said. “Being here all my childhood, really since birth, I don’t know what to do. It’s like a heartbreaking, but heartfelt moment.”
This season, Gilbert is averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers. Consol head coach Wendy Hines said while most opposing coaches just see the 5-foot-11 Gilbert as a post, Hines lets her dribble and at times has her play wing.
Over the course of four years, Hines said she’s seen Gilbert grow into a player who can make an impact with her athleticism.
“When she puts her mind to something, she’s going, and this year she averages a double-double,” Hines said. “To see what she was as a freshman and to see what she is now, absolutely night and day.”
Gilbert said fundamentally she’s worked to improve her dribbling, but mentally she’s become more aggressive on the court.
“I used to not be able to dribble at all, but now I can do it without turning over the ball,” Gilbert said. “I feel like I finish more in games now and I feel like I’ve gotten more aggressive. I’m looking for my shot because I used to not do that at all. I used to be passive and pass the ball a lot.”
Each season, the Lady Tigers have gotten a boost on the court once Gilbert comes over from playing volleyball, Hines said. Gilbert said she will continue playing volleyball in college with hopes of pursuing a career as a veterinarian.
For now, Gilbert’s focus is still set on basketball with hopes of advancing past the bi-district round after falling 58-39 to New Caney in round one last season.
“Last year, we fell short and to me, if we make it past round one, I feel like we can go further and further,” Gilbert said.
Consol (11-6, 9-5) will face either Montgomery Lake Creek or New Caney later this week after finishing the season third in District 19-5A behind College Station and Rudder.
Hines said she feels Consol is peaking at the right time.
“We fell short last year and did not play our best last game and that still stings because we didn’t play our Lady Tiger basketball,” Hines said. “I know the girls that were a part of that know we sold ourselves short, so I think that’s going to help motivate us to definitely win in that first round and continue on.”