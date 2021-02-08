A family affair: Senior post Cierra Gilbert latest in family to represent A&M Consolidated

Over the course of four years, Hines said she’s seen Gilbert grow into a player who can make an impact with her athleticism.

“When she puts her mind to something, she’s going, and this year she averages a double-double,” Hines said. “To see what she was as a freshman and to see what she is now, absolutely night and day.”

Gilbert said fundamentally she’s worked to improve her dribbling, but mentally she’s become more aggressive on the court.

“I used to not be able to dribble at all, but now I can do it without turning over the ball,” Gilbert said. “I feel like I finish more in games now and I feel like I’ve gotten more aggressive. I’m looking for my shot because I used to not do that at all. I used to be passive and pass the ball a lot.”

Each season, the Lady Tigers have gotten a boost on the court once Gilbert comes over from playing volleyball, Hines said. Gilbert said she will continue playing volleyball in college with hopes of pursuing a career as a veterinarian.

For now, Gilbert’s focus is still set on basketball with hopes of advancing past the bi-district round after falling 58-39 to New Caney in round one last season.