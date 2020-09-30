 Skip to main content
8 players return to Texas A&M soccer team after lab error discovered
8 players return to Texas A&M soccer team after lab error discovered

Texas A&M preseason soccer practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Taylor Ziemer (5) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

The Texas A&M soccer team is back to full strength in preparation for Sunday’s Southeastern Conference match at Arkansas after a lab error on a COVID-19 test was discovered.

An Aggie player tested positive for COVID-19 after A&M’s 3-0 opening-season victory over Ole Miss on Sept. 19, and A&M was forced to postpone its home opener against Auburn on Sept. 27. The player who initially tested positive and seven players she was in contact had to be isolated, and that possibly was going to force A&M to cancel Sunday’s match at Arkansas.

But all eight players rejoined the team this week after the lab error was confirmed Friday.

“It’s unfortunate that it took a week to get done,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said

Guerrieri said he originally was skeptical of the test’s credibility, because he believed the player in question had been following protocols. But under the SEC’s current COVID-19 rules, there is no way for a player to “test out” of a positive test. Student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. Anyone with prolonged exposure to that athlete must also quarantine for 14 days.

Guerrieri said he believes it was the SEC’s first time to have a lab error involving a COVID-19 test.

