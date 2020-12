47 Texas A&M student-athletes set to graduate this weekend, 9 with master's degrees

Texas A&M will have 47 student-athletes from 10 teams graduate this fall. The group includes nine who will receiver their master’s degree: equestrian’s Adele McKenna; football’s Landry Estes, Riley Garner, Colton Prater and Braden White; women’s swimming and diving’s Haley Allen; men’s tennis’s James Martell; and women’s track and field’s Valarie Bradley and Emily Gunderson.