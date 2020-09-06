29 former Texas A&M football players make NFL rosters

Twenty-nine former Texas A&M football players made NFL teams’ final 53-man rosters led by Detroit deep-snapper Don Muhlback who is in his 17th season. Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and New York Jet punter Braden Mann are rookies who made it.
Philadelphia defensive end Daeshon Hall and Tampa Bay safety Justin Evans are on their team’s reserve/physically unable to perform lists and don’t count against the 53-man limit. Two Aggies waived Sunday were undrafted rookie wide receiver Quartney Davis by Minnesota and second-year offensive linemen Keaton Sutherland by Miami. Former A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, who played his senior season at Syracuse in 2018, was waived by Arizona which then signed Martin to the practice squad. Martin spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers on injured reserve.
Here are the Aggies who made 53-man rosters:
Arizona: WR Christian Kirk (3rd). Atlanta: OT Jake Matthews (7th). Baltimore: LB Otaro Alaka (2nd); DT Justin Madubuike (rookie). Buffalo: LB Tyrel Dodson (1st). Chicago: OT Germain Ifedi (5th). Cincinnati: PK Randy Bullock (9th); RB Trayveon Williams (2nd). Cleveland: DE Myles Garrett (4th). Dallas: S Donovan Wilson (2nd). Denver: LB Von Miller (10th). Detroit: LS Don Muhlback (17th). Green Bay: DL Kingsley Keke (2nd); TE Jace Sternberger (2nd). Houston: FB Cullen Gillaspia (2nd). Jacksonville: PK Josh Lambo (6th). Kansas City: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (4th); S Armani Watts (3rd). Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds (4th). New England: OL Jermaine Eluemunor (4th). New Orleans: C Erik McCoy (2nd). New York Giants: WR Damion Ratley (3rd); CB Brandon Williams (5th) New York Jets: P Braden Mann (rookie). Philadelphia: DE *Daeshon Hall (4rd). Seattle: DE Damontre Moore (6th); OT Cedric Ogbuehi (6th). Tampa Bay: WR Mike Evans (7th); S *Justin Evans (4th). Tennessee: QB Ryan Tannehill (9th). Washington: S Deshazor Everett (6th).
*-on reserve/physically unable to perform lists.
