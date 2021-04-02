29 Aggie riders earn national academic honors

Twenty-nine members of the Texas A&M equestrian team made the NCEA All-Academic teams and the APHA academic honor roll, A&M announced Friday.
A&M’s Cameron Crenwelge, Caroline Dance, Ariana Gray, Marissa Harrell, Nicole Leonard, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Rhian Murphy, Haley Redifer and Mali Selman made the NCEA All-Academic first team. Riders must compete in a minimum of 70% of the school’s meets and maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters to qualify. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Cori Cansdale and Shelby Reine made the NCEA All-Academic second team (60% of meets, minimum 3.25 GPA), and Rheagan Bryant earned honorable mention (50% of meets, minimum 3.0 GPA).
A&M’s Alex Albright, Evelyn Beesaw, Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Tina Christie, Alle Durkin, Erin Griffin, Julie Hill, Isabella Littlejohn, Taylor Masson, Lauren Reid, Morgan Rosia, Lindsay Schauder, Hannah Tapling and Madison Wanicka also made the APHA academic honor roll (minimum 3.25 GPA).