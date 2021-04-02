29 Aggie riders earn national academic honors

Twenty-nine members of the Texas A&M equestrian team made the NCEA All-Academic teams and the APHA academic honor roll, A&M announced Friday.

A&M’s Cameron Crenwelge, Caroline Dance, Ariana Gray, Marissa Harrell, Nicole Leonard, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Rhian Murphy, Haley Redifer and Mali Selman made the NCEA All-Academic first team. Riders must compete in a minimum of 70% of the school’s meets and maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters to qualify. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Cori Cansdale and Shelby Reine made the NCEA All-Academic second team (60% of meets, minimum 3.25 GPA), and Rheagan Bryant earned honorable mention (50% of meets, minimum 3.0 GPA).