12th Man Foundation names 2020 E. King Gill Award winners
Texas A&M logo

The 12th Man Foundation named Rhonda and Frosty Gilliam Jr. its 2020 winners of the E. King Gill Award.

Support from the Gilliams helped A&M build the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball and Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium and helped with renovations to Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park and the Bright Complex.

Frosty Gilliam, class of 1980, is the president and CEO of Aghorn Energy. He served on the 12th Man Foundation’s board of trustees from 2012-18 and was the board’s chair in 2017. He also has been a member of the Chancellor’s Century Council and the Lead by Example campaign executive cabinet.

