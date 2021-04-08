11 Tigers win weight classes as A&M Consolidated boys dominate district wrestling tournament

The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team won 11 weight classes to take the team title at the District 10-5A tournament on Thursday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.

Consol finished with 306 points followed by Georgetown (196), College Station (119), Pflugerville Weiss (113) and Pflugerville Hendrickson (101). Rudder was seventh (62) and Cameron eighth (60).

Consol’s 11 district champions included Mitchell Criscione (106 pounds), Gavin Word (113), John Harris (120), Colton Von Gonten (132), Anthony Criscione (138), Jacob Sanchez (145), Cade Cannon (152), Chris Mapp (170), Mason McDermott (182), David Biermann (195) and Matthew Camp (220).

In All-Brazos Valley title matches, Sanchez defeated Cameron’s Seth Perez by fall at 2:54, Mapp downed College Station’s Kellen Hapes by fall at 2:34, and Biermann defeated Rudder’s Ryne Hutchinson 15-7.

Consol’s Tony Taplin (285) placed second, while Sam Chew (126) and Mundhir Taiyeb (160) each placed third as all 14 Tigers advanced to the Class 5A Region III meet.