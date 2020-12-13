10th-ranked A&M women down Abilene Christian, 77-59

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team rolled to a 77-59 nonconference victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sunday at Reed Arena in a battle of unbeatens.

A&M (6-0) closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 16-5 lead. The Aggies, who never trailed, added a 14-0 run late in the second quarter en route to a 43-22 halftime lead.

Senior guard Aaliyah Wilson led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. She added five rebounds and four steals. Reserve junior guard Alexis Morris added 14 by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Senior power forward N’dea Jones scored 10 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon added 11 points on 4 of 8 field goals.

Senior guard McLeod, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, scored 18 for ACU (5-1), which also got 10 points from sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz.