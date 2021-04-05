10 years later: Looking back at Texas A&M women's basketball national championship

It's been 10 years since the Texas A&M women's basketball team beat Notre Dame to win the 2011 national championship.
Here's a look back at sights, stories, and memories from the game and season.
The Eagle sports crew looks back at the 10-year anniversary of the Texas A&M women's basketball national championship and the memories of that season.
Here are some stories of The Eagle's coverage of the 2011 national championship game.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Some teams wondered why defensive-minded Texas A&M signed Danielle Adams out of Missouri's Jefferson College. She was a lo…
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyra White stuck a dagger in Notre Dame, striking the biggest blow in the history of Texas A&M women's basketball -- again.
Texas A&M fans huddled around televisions to watch the Aggies play in their first national championship game on Tuesday night.
The season is over, but the Texas A&M women's basketball team that won the program's first national championship is still setting records.
Here's a look at the front page of The Eagle after A&M won the national title.
Texas A&M women vs. Notre Dame in 2011 national championship game
