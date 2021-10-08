AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul. ESPN2, Ch. 36
6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul. ESPN2, Ch. 36
11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. KAGS, Ch. 6
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C. KAGS, Ch. 6
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C. NBCSN, Ch. 43
BOXING
6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas. ESPN2, Ch. 36
6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas. FS1, Ch. 37
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas. KRHD, Ch. 9
11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Rutgers. BTN, Ch. 414
11 a.m. — N. Illinois at Toledo. CBSSN, Ch. 412
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Ole Miss. ESPN, Ch. 35
11 a.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee. ESPN2, Ch. 36
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Ole Miss (SkyCast). ESPNU, Ch. 407
11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio St. KYLE, Ch. 7
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Baylor. FS1, Ch. 37
11 a.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida. SEC, Ch. 40
2 p.m. — Virginia at Louisville. ACC
2:30 p.m. — Boise St. at BYU. KRHD, Ch. 9
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois. BTN, Ch. 414
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn. KBTX, Ch. 5
2:30 p.m. — SMU at Navy. CBSSN, Ch. 412
2:30 p.m. — Florida St. at North Carolina. ESPN, Ch. 35
2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Syracuse. ESPN2, Ch. 36
2:30 p.m. — Ball St. at W. Michigan. ESPNU, Ch. 40
2:30 p.m. — San Jose St. at Colorado St. FS1, Ch. 37
3 p.m. — Penn St. at Iowa. KYLE, Ch. 7
3 p.m. — Oregon St. at Washington St. PAC-12, Ch. 421
3 p.m. — North Texas at Missouri. SEC, Ch. 40
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Air Force. CBSSN, Ch. 412
6 p.m. — TCU at Texas Tech. ESPN, Ch. 35
6 p.m. — Buffalo at Kent St. ESPNU, Ch. 40
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska. KRHD, Ch. 9
6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech. ACC
6:30 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky. SEC, Ch. 40
7 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M. KBTX, Ch. 5
7 p.m. — Utah at USC. KYLE, Ch. 7
8 p.m. — Memphis at Tulsa. ESPN2, Ch. 36
8 p.m. — New Mexico at San Diego St. FS1, Ch. 37
9:30 p.m. — New Mexico St. at Nevada. CBSSN, Ch. 412
9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona. ESPN, Ch. 35
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin. BTN, Ch. 414
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid. GOLF, Ch. 44
10:30 a.m. — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPNEWS, Ch. 406
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J. GOLF, Ch. 44
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. GOLF, Ch. 44
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas. GOLF, Ch. 44
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
5 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami. NBCSN, Ch. 43
7 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami. NBCSN, Ch. 43
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS)
9:30 p.m. — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz. ESPNU, Ch. 40
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races. FS2, Ch. 410
4 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky. NBCSN, Ch. 43
MLB
4 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2. TBS, Ch. 33
8 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2. TBS, Ch. 33
NBA
7 p.m. — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis. NBA
NHL
3 p.m. — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville. NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn. NHL
9:30 p.m. — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles. NHL
RUGBY
3 p.m. — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn. FS2, Ch. 410
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United. NBCSN, Ch. 43
TENNIS
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds. TENNIS, Ch. 46
SPORTS ON RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M. WTAW, 1620 AM, 94.5 FM; KZNE, 1150 AM, 93.7 FM