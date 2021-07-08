 Skip to main content
LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

sports calendar

Friday, July 9

Baseball

Brazos Valley Bombers at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Baseball

Brazos Valley Bombers at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC at Albion Royals, 7 p.m.

