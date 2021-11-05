 Skip to main content
sports calendar
sports calendar

Saturday, Nov. 6

Football

Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m

Tennis

Texas A&M at ITA National Fall Championships, San Diego

Volleyball

Class 5A area playoffs: A&M Consolidated vs. Bastrop, Giddings, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Tennis

Texas A&M at ITA National Fall Championships, San Diego

