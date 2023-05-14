The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to G Guerrieri. Coach G is the longtime head coach of the Texas A&M soccer program. He was hired to start the program and is 484-156-47 in three decades with the Aggies and is 500-168-47 overall. He turns 60 today.

OUR POLICY: If you know of someone sports-related in the area about to have a birthday, send an email to sports@theeagle.com with the person’s name what sport he or she plays and where they go to school or what city they live in. Also include the date and year of birth. The person must be at least 13 years of age. Please attach pictures in jpgformat.