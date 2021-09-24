Speaker: Texas House has votes to pass bill limiting transgender sports participation

The Texas House has the votes to pass legislation that would restrict transgender student-athlete participation in school sports, House Speaker Dade Phelan said in an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday.

Three times this year — in the regular session and in two subsequent special sessions — legislation targeting transgender student-athletes sailed through the Senate only to falter in the House.

In the TribFest interview, Phelan noted that House members have signaled their support by signing on as authors. In the last special session, 75 representatives signed on as either sponsors or authors of the House’s version of the transgender sports bill. The House requires a majority of members to pass a bill, which is 76 members.

“One author in particular has close to 80 co-authors on the bill, so the votes are there on the House floor,” Phelan said.