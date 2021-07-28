Southwest Homes unveils new brand as LaFollette Custom Homes

Southwest Homes, a custom homebuilder based in Bryan-College Station, announced Wednesday a rebranding to LaFollette Custom Homes.
Along with the name, the company unveiled a new logo and website.
“Southwest Homes is no longer building the same style of homes we built when the company was founded in 1984,” said Jason LaFollette, the owner and founder of LaFollette Custom Homes, in a press release announcing the change. “We are reinventing the building experience, harnessing state-of-the-art technologies to bring our clients’ dream homes to life."
