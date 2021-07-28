 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest Homes unveils new brand as LaFollette Custom Homes
0 comments

Southwest Homes unveils new brand as LaFollette Custom Homes

  • 0

Southwest Homes, a custom homebuilder based in Bryan-College Station, announced Wednesday a rebranding to LaFollette Custom Homes.

Along with the name, the company unveiled a new logo and website.

“Southwest Homes is no longer building the same style of homes we built when the company was founded in 1984,” said Jason LaFollette, the owner and founder of LaFollette Custom Homes, in a press release announcing the change. “We are reinventing the building experience, harnessing state-of-the-art technologies to bring our clients’ dream homes to life."

For more information about the company, lfcustomhomes.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert