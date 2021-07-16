 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southard recommended to take over as Spring Creek principal
0 comments

Southard recommended to take over as Spring Creek principal

{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station school board is expected to name Chris Southard as the next principal at Spring Creek Elementary School next week.

Chris Southard

Chris Southard 

Southard has served as assistant principal at College Station High School since 2016 and will take over as principal at Spring Creek for Laura Casper-Teague, who resigned, according to a press release from the school district.

Southard, a 1996 Texas A&M graduate, began his career in the Bryan school district where he served as a social studies teacher and coach. He then worked in the Frisco and Carroll school districts before coming to College Station. He and his wife, a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, have two children in the district.

"Chris is an enthusiastic and visionary leader, who understands the value of creating meaningful relationships," College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said. "He will engage all the stakeholders of Spring Creek, create an atmosphere of excitement, and foster a dynamic learning environment."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert