Soaring Phoenix performs a traditional Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M University on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday, and begins the year of the rabbit. Soaring Phoenix is a group of volunteers based out of Houston. Among the group performing is a current student of Texas A&M, Austin Lam, who has been performing with this group since he was in the fifth grade. Funds raised during performances go back to charities in Vietnam.