Small business owners look to be big winners in The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Jimbo Fisher isn’t the only one in town who can recruit.

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is primed for a championship season after landing arguably the greatest group of guest pickers in 33 years. That’s saying something considering last year’s who’s who of Bryan-College Station lived up to their billing by having six guest pickers finish in the top nine. The group included Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, who placed second, and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney, the winner, who started 50 straight games at center for A&M then played eight years in the NFL.

How do you top that?

We turned to small business owners, the backbone of any community’s economy. They are the doers, often the folks behind the scenes who in the process grow into the area’s who’s who. That’s certainly true in the panel we’ve recruited.

We’ve got some of the most recognizable folks in town in real estate, the service industries and the restaurant business. We made them NIL offers they couldn’t refuse — name, image and plenty of laughs.

We even landed former A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, who has promised to coach the newcomers if need be, though who is going to coach him?

Alabama’s Nick Saban only wishes he had a group like this living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — and we didn’t have to buy them. Matter of fact, Gary likely will have to take Mr. Tuggles and myself out to lunch after he finishes behind us.

Here’s our guest panelists for this much-anticipated season.

• Gary Blair, retired A&M women’s basketball coach — Gary will find out winning Prog is tougher than winning that 2011 national championship. He’s already offering excuses. “Let’s start the season with upsets; I have no idea about the college lines since The Eagle doesn’t put them in early in the week.”

• Dr. Troy Elms, Stewart Elms Orthodontics — Let’s hope one of our area’s biggest supporters of high school football will be able to show off the panel’s best smile come January.

• Wendy Flynn, Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team-Keller Williams — She’s had a different view of Friday Night Lights because for the last four years her child has been the College Station Cougar mascot. Not everyone has a mascot who’s been to state.

• Alex Gipson, The Ranch Harley-Davidson, marketing director — A&M football and Prog aren’t the only ones proud of their accomplishments. Alex is part of a family-owned business that is expanding with its new 55,000-square foot building beside the current location. It looks impressive as it’s taking shape. Alex is not a rookie to Prog. This will be the third season The Ranch Harley-Davidson has been a part of our panel. They are “SUPER” happy to be back as she looks to make their bike community proud.

• Rodney Hurt, Service Insurance Group, Inc. — The 1973 graduate of Bryan High and ’77 grad of A&M has spent his whole life in Bryan-College Station. He’s owned his company since 1987. They write home, auto and business insurance, and my guess, they soon will offer Prog Panel forgiveness insurance.

• Rayne Knight, Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems — The “Roofer Girl” plans to be looking down on the panel. “I’m very competitive. I’m going to win the damn thing,” she said.

• Chef Tai Lee, multiple restaurants — Tai came to America at age 13 and is living the American dream. He got a degree in finance at A&M, where he grew a serious passion for cooking and the restaurant business. I can’t wait to see what dish he names — or restaurant he opens — after this experience.

• Prentiss Madison, Madison Metals — The former Viking quarterback was quick on his feet while he played. He also served the community well as an elected official. Let’s see how he picks game.

• Chip Manning, C&J Barbeque — Chip has been serving up tasty meals for 31 years. Hard to believe he’s gone from taking his first orders for a Super Bowl more than three decades ago to opening up a Super Bowl-type store on W. Briargate Dr.

• Jarrad McLeod, The Sleep Station — If Jarrad falls behind the dog, does he have to sleep on the couch?

• Terrence Murphy, Terrence Murphy Companies — The former A&M wide receiver and former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers has personally closed more than 50 deals each worth more than a $1 million. We’ll see if he can score big as a picker.

• Barbie Patterson, Patterson Architects — Barbie got to see the world growing up because her father was in the Air Force, but she said “there’s not a better place to live in the world” than B-CS. She’s proven it by volunteering for more organizations than we have pickers.

• Claudia Smith, Aggieland Carpet One — Claudia’s company has spent more than two decades cleaning up the worst spills in B-CS. Now she looks to walk down the red carpet after winning Prog, though she did ask how to pick games. Maybe she’s sandbagging.

• Carl Walthall, Superior Air Repair — Carl built his company from the ground up since 1999. “You can trust me,” is his motto. He’s been so busy keeping B-CS cool that he hasn’t been able to be a fan — until now.

• Jen Zweiacker, Zweiacker & Associates — The B-CS resident of 31 years is founder and co-owner of her business, which earned the Aggie 100 Award. She has sold more than $350 million in residential real estate. That’s impressive, but can she pick football winners?

SportsTalk host Chip Howard, an eight-time Prog champion, reacted like Saban when given a list of this year's competition.

“Gary Blair? Troy Elms? Chip Manning? My gosh, have you reached the bottom of the barrel?” Chip said. “I should have this wrapped up by Week 3.”

Chip, who won his last title in 2019, will be challenged by Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, a pair of two-time champs. Eagle managing editor Rob Clark and sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. are also former champs. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com has come close several times. Newly-wed Eagle sports writer Travis Brown returns to the panel with a wife to impress.

And of course there’s me and Mr. Tuggles, America’s choice to be the first dog to win Prog.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.