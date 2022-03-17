SKIP RICHTER: There are no brown thumbs in gardening, only uniformed thumbs

Garden writers often paint quite a positive picture of magnificent gardens. We write about bountiful vegetable patches, abundant flowers, picture perfect landscapes or a few simple tips to make everything, well, "come up roses."

Add to these articles the Eden-like photos that grace the cover of gardening magazines and television shows that visit spectacular gardens and interview the gardener who appears to have been born with a green thumb. Then there are the seed catalogs where everything is "the best variety you can imagine," and the photos prove it.

If this isn't enough to make anyone wanting to garden slump into a slough of despair we now have social media to complete the illusion that we are truly inferior gardeners. Perfectly staged scenes where everything is in bloom at once, from lands where Texas summers never arrive and fire ants are unknown, set unrealistic expectations that cannot be realized in any sustainable way.

Inspired by dreams of such success, many gardeners launch out each season to create their own Eden but often end up frustrated and discouraged by the results. This is especially true for people new to gardening, but almost every gardener can relate.

If you have felt that for whatever reason you must just have a "brown thumb" and are tempted to throw in the trowel, let me offer some words of encouragement and advice.

Every gardener, even the pros if they are candid, will tell you that they have had their share of disappointing results. We gardeners are lifetime learners, and gardens grow better as the gardener grows.

I've quoted Jimmy Turner, former director of Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden previously in saying, "The success of my garden is built on the compost of my failures!" That's worth contemplating. Another way I like to put it is, "You've got to kill a lot of plants to become a good gardener."

If you saw some of my past garden plantings, you would wonder what I'm doing writing about gardening. Knowledge and experience come with time and with them our thumbs begin to change from brown to green. Gardeners are dreamers and experimenters. Many things we try don't work. We face challenges with disease, pestilence, the vicissitudes of nature, and if we're honest, our own neglect.

No two years are exactly alike, but that is one of the great things about gardening. It is an ongoing learning process and like few other areas in life, mistakes made are easily wiped away and a new planting goes in its place. You can't fail at gardening unless you give up. A garden isn't a single thing you build like a shed or a fence. It is an ongoing creation constantly changing from season to season, or even week to week.

I like to think of my landscape and garden areas as an Etch-a-Sketch. Remember those? You attempted to draw something (which was virtually impossible with the two knobs only moving horizontally and vertically), but after seeing your artistic attempt as a lost cause, simply turned t upside down, shook it, and voila, a clean slate!

If you are facing a pitiful planting of vegetables or flowers that you’d be embarrassed for you gardening friends to see, remember, "That's why God made rototillers, spading forks, seed packets, bags of compost and garden centers."

So, if you've been discouraged by less-than-hoped-for results with your first, second or even third attempts to garden or are a bit intimidated to try again, take heart. Trust me, you do not have a brown thumb. In fact, there are no brown thumbs, only uninformed thumbs.

Your gardens will improve each time you try. I think at least half of the fun in gardening is in learning and trying new things. Relax and enjoy the excitement and experience of building a garden over time. Learn everything you can to turn a brown thumb green and enjoy a beautiful, bountiful new gardening season.

Contact your Brazos County Extension office for advice and free publications. Check out aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu for free online publications. Visit brazosmg.com for local gardening information and a list of gardening talks and gatherings around this area, including the Master Gardener Plant Sale on March 26th at the Brazos County Extension office.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.