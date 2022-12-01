Skip Richter column: Choose a satsuma for citrus success

Most citrus in Texas is grown in the Rio Grande Valley due to that area’s milder winter climate most years. We can grow citrus here in Brazos County by careful choice of types and cold protection techniques.

Satsumas, a type of mandarin orange is among the top of the citrus list when it comes to cold hardiness. Satsuma fruit ripen in mid-to-late fall and are juicy, sweet, low in acid and almost seedless. Their thin, loosely attached skin is easily removed.

People with a satsuma in their yard tend to wait until the fruit is completely orange to harvest it. Peak harvest quality is when the fruit is getting some yellow/orange color but still partly green. Fully orange fruit becomes less juicy and flavorful.

The trees are naturally somewhat dwarf compared to oranges and grapefruit trees and can be kept in the 10-foot range with minimal pruning. This makes it easy to cover them when a very hard freeze is forecast.

Like most other citrus the white blossoms of satsumas offer several weeks of fragrance in the spring. They literally fill the air with a wonderful orange blossom fragrance making them an excellent plant for a patio or any areas we occupy or pass by outdoors.

Satsumas are also adapted to container culture. A container at least 20 gallons in size works well but larger is even better and makes watering a little less frequent in the summer months.

Cold hardiness is another plus that sets the satsuma apart from most other citrus. While not completely cold hardy in our area, they are quite cold tolerant, able to endure temperatures down into the mid 20s without suffering damage. Trees that are able to gradually acclimate to cold before a really hard freeze have survived temperatures into the upper teens. Despite that potential, I’d suggest you cover in-ground trees and move container plants to a protected location when the forecast is for the low 20s.

Outdoor trees can be covered when the temperature is predicted to drop into the low 20s. Adding a 100-watt light bulb or two in a clamp fixture will provide some extra warmth beneath the cover. This is seldom needed in a typical winter in our area.

I suggest constructing a simple box frame of 1-inch or larger PVC pipe to place around the plant and support a large tarp draped over and secured to the ground with weights. Such a covering also could be used for a container grown plant left outdoors as their above-ground roots are more susceptible to cold damage than those of an in-ground plant.

Satsuma trees prefer good drainage and full sun or at least six hours if they are to produce well. Moderate fertilizer applications in mid-spring and summer along with consist soil moisture support good growth and production.

The cultivar Owari has been my recommended satsuma for years. It was recently joined by Miho and Seto. These are still worth planting, but two new cultivars bred for increased hardiness are at the top of my satsuma list now.

Texas AgriLife Extension has compiled a list of many types of plants that are given the superstar status because of their ability to perform well in our harsh Texas growing conditions. Two satsumas are on that list.

The late Dr. Ying Doon Moy, long-time plant breeder at the San Antonio Botanic Garden, worked with crossing high fruit quality satsumas with the very cold hardy Changsha tangerine, which is very seedy. His two superior releases are Orange Frost and Artic Frost.

Orange Frost bears very sweet, easy-to-peel fruit with only one or two seeds. It has superior cold hardiness compared to older varieties. The fruit of Arctic Frost are sweet and tart, with only one or two seeds per fruit. Arctic Frost is the most cold hardy of the Moy hybrids tested to date.

As a final note, some area garden centers have citrus on hand, so if you decided to purchase a plant now, I’d suggest that you wait to plant it until mid-March. New trees prior to establishment are more susceptible to freeze damage.