Should I apply for a home equity loan?

Dear Frost,

I’m thinking about taking out a home equity loan on my condo for access to funds in the future. Can you break down the world of home equity loans a bit? — Condo Conscious

Dear Conscious,

The initial economic shock of this pandemic caught a lot of people by surprise, so it’s natural to look for ways to find stability as time goes on. Loans can be a great option if you do your research. Let’s get into it.

Know Your Situation

Your situation will determine whether a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit is best for you. In both cases, the amount you receive is based on the amount of equity you have in your home. But they do have their differences.

A home equity loan provides you with a lump sum of money that must be repaid over a fixed period of time at a fixed interest rate. Alternatively, a home equity line of credit is a revolving account that lets borrowers draw money up to the available maximum amount, then repay the money (with interest) and then draw it again. While a home equity line of credit allows you to draw only the funds you need when you need them, they often come with an adjustable interest rate. This means that the amount you pay in interest could change over the course of the term.