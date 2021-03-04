Should I apply for a home equity loan?

Dear Frost,
I’m thinking about taking out a home equity loan on my condo for access to funds in the future. Can you break down the world of home equity loans a bit? — Condo Conscious
Dear Conscious,
The initial economic shock of this pandemic caught a lot of people by surprise, so it’s natural to look for ways to find stability as time goes on. Loans can be a great option if you do your research. Let’s get into it.
Know Your Situation
Your situation will determine whether a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit is best for you. In both cases, the amount you receive is based on the amount of equity you have in your home. But they do have their differences.
A home equity loan provides you with a lump sum of money that must be repaid over a fixed period of time at a fixed interest rate. Alternatively, a home equity line of credit is a revolving account that lets borrowers draw money up to the available maximum amount, then repay the money (with interest) and then draw it again. While a home equity line of credit allows you to draw only the funds you need when you need them, they often come with an adjustable interest rate. This means that the amount you pay in interest could change over the course of the term.
Know the Details
As a rule, you need to know and consider the factors between a loan or a line of credit, like the length of time (the term), the interest rate, whether that interest rate is fixed or adjustable, the tax benefits and any associated fees. Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit uniquely require collateral in the form of, you guessed it, your house or, in this case, your condo.
Know the Risks
Be aware of the risks, too. For example, as mentioned above, a home equity line of credit typically has an adjustable interest rate. So, in a rising interest rate environment, you could end up paying more depending on the outstanding balance on your line of credit. Also, if you make late payments on a loan, your credit score could be affected. It’s always best to make loan payments on time and to pay lines of credit down as quickly as possible. And, of course, keep in mind that your home is on the line if you fail to make payments as required by the terms of your loan or line of credit. So be aware of other credit resources if repayment may be an issue.
Knowledge Is Power
A loan or line of credit can be a powerful tool to prepare for the future if you do your homework and act with discipline.
Questions about money? Ask Frost has answers.
Written by Rebecka Holt
Executive Vice President and Director of Central Credit and Business Banking at Frost Bank
