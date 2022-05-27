Shawn Chapman: Pray and take action in times of tragedy

We pray for peace to no avail; for a time of healing, but terror comes instead (Jeremiah 8:15).

We religious people are often accused of saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” and then doing nothing to help. Apparently this has sometimes been a problem with us.

“If a brother or sister has nothing to wear and has no food for the day, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, keep warm, and eat well,” but you do not give them the necessities of the body, what good is it?” (James 2:15-16)

So we should not pray that mass shootings will end but do nothing to be a part of the solution or comfort and support all who are traumatized and grieving? We can’t expect God to do things we should be doing, should we? After all, we are his hands and his feet and his love in this world.

The secular world may mock the power of prayer but prayer is transformative both for us and for the world.

Another temptation right now besides prayer without action is for us to take refuge in our ideologies. This is normal these days. It happens every time. We should remember that everyone is heartbroken about the school shooting of little children and their teachers in Uvalde. No one is left untouched or unbroken by this tragedy. That we have in common.

A challenge I want to issue is to avoid praying without taking action, and for us not to take refuge in ideology but to take refuge in God. This will read like a copout to some people but it isn’t. As Fr. Richard Rohr so aptly says, when we pray “Thy kingdom come,” we are also saying, “My kingdom go.” God is ultimate reality, and he is truth itself. He will not only share his truth with us, he will strengthen us to bear it and lead us into the right actions because we are really asking with open hearts.

When we set ourselves aside, we put away our own agendas and open ourselves to God’s agenda. Not only that, we will see one another there in God, too. As the people of the Focolare movement say, “We can be one with anyone at any time in all things but sin.” With these attitudes of humility, willingness and openness to unity, we will be praying humbly with love of God and love of our brothers and sisters. This is the kind of prayer that really works, prayer that changes the world and changes us.

I suggest an ancient prayer form called Lectio Divina (Holy Reading.) There are five steps to this prayer.

Step One Lectio: First, slowly and reflectively read a passage of the Bible three times. (Let’s try using Psalm 25 for our prayer today.)

Step Two Meditatio: Quietly ponder the word or phrase that stands out to you, slowly repeating it in silence. Asking the Lord what he is saying to you in this word, brought to your attention by the Holy Spirit.

Step Three Oratio: When you receive light on what God is saying in your soul through that word or phrase, respond back to God in prayer, perhaps asking for all that you need to carry out his will, or maybe in praise and thanksgiving; whatever is appropriate.

Step Four Contemplatio: Rest now in simple love, in communion with him for a time.

Step Five Actio: Like Mary after the Annunciation, arise with haste and act on what you have received in prayer (Luke 1:39). Take Jesus, as his hands and feet and heart, into this tragedy in whatever way God has led you to do in prayer.

Repeat. Faithfulness and consistency in prayer of this kind will change us and we will become a channel of God's will and transforming love in this world that needs it so much.

Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a mother and grandmother, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. Her book, “Come to Mary’s House, Spending Time with the Blessed Mother,” is set to be released in October.