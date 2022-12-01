Shawn Chapman column: 'Come to Mary's House’ to find the real Mother Mary

The message of my book, “Come to Mary’s House: Spending Time with Our Blessed Mother,” is that Mary is real, accessible and relatable. She is our companion in the life of prayer and in our whole life with Jesus.

I filled this little book with reflections and brief imaginative sequences. “Come to Mary’s House” invites you to imagine you are with the Blessed Virgin — visiting in her living room, working in her garden or catching up over coffee. The goal is to encourage your encounter with Mary as a friend, sister and mother — in a comfortable, gentle way. By developing a personal relationship with her, you’ll let her lead you closer to Jesus. No one knows him better.

Come to Mary’s House. Help her with her housework, travel with her to hear the cries of the world, fold laundry and enter into deepest prayer in her presence and assistance. She will even let you pick the roses in her garden. She makes the most amazing soup.

This book is for all who long for Mary and want to live in spiritual companionship with her. If you want to pray more deeply, love Jesus more and serve authentically from the heart, you couldn’t choose a better master of the spiritual life than Our Lady.

Here are some reviews from readers so far.

What a gem! The author provides a unique perspective into the life of Mary and how she may be looked upon not only as a mother, but as a sister and friend. Each chapter invites the reader to an intimate encounter with Mary while weaving in humor and personal storytelling.

“If you are interested in furthering your relationship with Mary, read this. If you have difficulty understanding Mary, read this. If you know nothing about Mary, read this. If you know all there is to know about Mary, read this. Whatever your history with Mary is, this book will be sure to draw you closer to Mary in a new and unique way.” — “M”

“This book is extremely well-written. The author uses her own experiences to bring the reader closer to the Blessed Virgin. The writer skillfully balances Mary’s humanity with her spiritual uniqueness. This is an excellent book to give the reader a better understanding of who Mary was during her life, and who she is to us now.” — Francis

“Just last week I was really struggling with prayer and this morning I had tears in my eyes while ‘ruffling the little Jesus’ curls.’ Since starting this book I have taken Mary everywhere. It’s really full of love. I highly recommend it to anyone.” — Latisha

“This is a beautiful book reminding each of us of the beauty of having a relationship with the Holy Mother, and how that relationship deepens our relationship with her son. I highly recommend it, it’s very beautiful book.” — Anne

“This book represents such a warm invitation to build a relationship with Mary, the mother of Jesus. Inventive and imaginative, this work soothes the soul and encourages greater mental prayer. Reading this book has helped me to grow in my love and appreciation for the Holy Family.” — Maria

“First of all, I do not come from the Catholic tradition. I didn’t learn a lot about Mother Mary, either good or bad. She was just the mother of Jesus, but she held no particularly high place. I always seemed to, from my many Catholic friends, get the sense that she was almost untouchable, unreachable and certainly from my standpoint, unrelatable. It likely was my lack of understanding or experience of her than it was about the Catholic faith.

“Over the years that has for many reasons changed and evolved. One of them was reading the beautiful writings of the author of this fine book. Her unique style and vision puts real flesh, bone, humanity, and yes, humor to her Catholic faith. It breathes. And I find myself feeling I am walking amongst humans that I can not only learn from but truly relate.

“This book does all of that to Mary — we revere her, but also walk beside her, she is our mother, but also our friend. I recommend this book, not only for lifetime Catholics, but for converts and Protestants who may yet to experience the richness and yes, tragic loss and challenges of her life.

“You will likely leave sensing you have gotten to know someone who you can have a cup of coffee with and perhaps see in a whole new way, or this book may reaffirm the way you’ve always known her. I found it best to read it a little at a time, and go about your day and sit with it. It will stay with you. Shawn’s vivid stories and various ways of offering encounters with Mary will feed your soul. And make you laugh. Or perhaps cry. But chances are it will move you.” — Mark

“Come to Mary’s House” is available wherever books are sold.

Yes, I am shamelessly promoting my book. That’s my job. What happens with you when you read it is the Holy Spirit’s job.