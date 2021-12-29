Sharks may be able to protect us from coronavirus, research suggests

Although some may fear sharks when swimming in open waters, these often misunderstood creatures may hold a way to help protect us from the coronavirus, new research suggests.

As one of the ocean’s top predators, sharks have antibody-like proteins that can stop the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study published Dec. 16.

These antibodies, called VNARs, are a natural part of the shark’s immune system and also may guard against COVID-19 variants — such as delta — and related coronaviruses, a news release from the University of Wisconsin, which collaborated on the study, said.

Within a tank at the university’s lab, four swimming nurse sharks, all named after James Bond villains, are being studied in connection with the coronavirus research, Aaron LeBeau, a University of Wisconsin professor and one of the lead researchers, told McClatchy News via email.

The juvenile sharks’ names are Sir Hugo Drax, Goldfinger, Mr. Stamper and Nick Nack.

Although the shark antibodies aren’t ready for testing in humans, “they can help prepare for future coronavirus outbreaks,” the news release noted.