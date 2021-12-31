 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaemus

Shaemus

Shaemus

This is Shaemus. He is around 8 yrs old now. He is fully vetted and ready for a home. His... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert