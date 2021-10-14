Sen. Ted Cruz discusses controversial topics for podcast at Texas A&M

United States Sen. Ted Cruz made an appearance on Texas A&M University’s campus for a second time in a week on Thursday.
While the first appearance ended with him celebrating A&M’s win over Alabama at Kyle Field, the second was a gathering of around 700 people in Rudder Auditorium for a live episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” alongside his co-host Michael Knowles, a conservative media host at The Daily Wire.
The duo hosted the first live episode of their podcast tour for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, but the event was moved to an off-campus location due to an issue with the university mask mandate.
Sticking with the topic of COVID-19 mandates, Cruz and Knowles’ nearly two-hour discussion began with remarks about vaccine mandates. Cruz made specific mention of NBA player Kyrie Irving, who is currently benched from playing for the Brooklyn Nets for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Kyrie Irving may be one of the most important people on the face of the planet right now,” Cruz said. “He’s taking a stand against forced vaccination and he’s doing it at a real cost … As Kyrie Irving is taking this stand, the entire corporate media is attacking and demonizing him.”
With the mention of CNN, Colin Kaepernick and Joe Biden being met with hisses from the mostly Aggie crowd and mention of Tesla, Joe Rogan and Christopher Columbus being met with applause, Cruz and company had almost complete support from the crowd.
Moving to the topic of gender-neutral restrooms, Cruz and Knowles welcomed conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler to the stage. Wheeler, a recent mother, spoke of her disbelief in transgenderism and the, “new strain of woke-ism that is trying to erase the very essence of womanhood.”
Using what Knowles called a “rocky transition” to a new topic, the group began discussion of explorer Christopher Columbus. Knowles, who likened his Italian heritage to Columbus, said hating Columbus is a proxy for hating America. Cruz agreed and said Columbus Day wouldn’t be a national holiday if its namesake was an evil person.
“Were there atrocities, murders and horrible mistreatment of Native Americans? Undoubtedly,” Cruz said. “But it wasn’t one-sided ... it was warfare and conquest, so people on both sides did things that were not great.”
After moving past the more controversial topics of the show, Cruz, Knowles and Wheeler fielded questions from the audience before closing the evening with a “Gig ‘em.”
“Let’s go through an issue, understand what the other side is and understand why someone would believe that — this is something the left never does,” Cruz said. “I do think it’s something conservatives need to do more, explaining and helping people think through and decide for themselves and hopefully this podcast plays a role in that.”
Launched last year, “Verdict” became a chart-topping podcast, with a Jan. 27, 2020, episode about the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump reaching No. 1 on iTunes. With multiple episodes released each month, “Verdict with Ted Cruz” is available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.
Hosted by the A&M chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, Cruz and Knowles held the event as part of Young America’s Foundation’s Logan Family Lecture Series, which has previously featured conservative leaders such as former England Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, William F. Buckley, Justice Clarence Thomas and more.