Sen. Ted Cruz discusses controversial topics for podcast at Texas A&M

United States Sen. Ted Cruz made an appearance on Texas A&M University’s campus for a second time in a week on Thursday.

While the first appearance ended with him celebrating A&M’s win over Alabama at Kyle Field, the second was a gathering of around 700 people in Rudder Auditorium for a live episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” alongside his co-host Michael Knowles, a conservative media host at The Daily Wire.

The duo hosted the first live episode of their podcast tour for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, but the event was moved to an off-campus location due to an issue with the university mask mandate.

Sticking with the topic of COVID-19 mandates, Cruz and Knowles’ nearly two-hour discussion began with remarks about vaccine mandates. Cruz made specific mention of NBA player Kyrie Irving, who is currently benched from playing for the Brooklyn Nets for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Kyrie Irving may be one of the most important people on the face of the planet right now,” Cruz said. “He’s taking a stand against forced vaccination and he’s doing it at a real cost … As Kyrie Irving is taking this stand, the entire corporate media is attacking and demonizing him.”