Second annual Aggie Impact Gala to recognize Black Aggies

The second annual Aggie Impact Gala will recognize 2021 honorees and raise scholarship funds for Black Aggies at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus.

The Aggie Impact Gala was founded by Erica Davis Rouse, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1995 with a degree in journalism and is one of the chairpersons for the event.

Rouse said the Texas A&M Black Former Student Network needed a program that “brought Black former students back to College Station.”

“I was noticing that the numbers of Black enrollment, while the number of Hispanic enrollment continues to increase, our numbers based on percentages for Black students continued to decrease,” she said. “I wondered why that was and configured three things we could do to help with that effort to bring in more Black students to the university.”

Rouse said the efforts include recognizing Black Aggies that are making impact in their careers and their community, strengthening the connection between current and former students and funding scholarships for Black students whether they are incoming, current, transfer or graduate students.