Second annual Aggie Impact Gala to recognize Black Aggies

The second annual Aggie Impact Gala will recognize 2021 honorees and raise scholarship funds for Black Aggies at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus.
The Aggie Impact Gala was founded by Erica Davis Rouse, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1995 with a degree in journalism and is one of the chairpersons for the event.
Rouse said the Texas A&M Black Former Student Network needed a program that “brought Black former students back to College Station.”
“I was noticing that the numbers of Black enrollment, while the number of Hispanic enrollment continues to increase, our numbers based on percentages for Black students continued to decrease,” she said. “I wondered why that was and configured three things we could do to help with that effort to bring in more Black students to the university.”
Rouse said the efforts include recognizing Black Aggies that are making impact in their careers and their community, strengthening the connection between current and former students and funding scholarships for Black students whether they are incoming, current, transfer or graduate students.
The inaugural event held in November 2019 raised in excess of $100,000 to fund a fully endowed scholarship fund for Black students attending Texas A&M—with its first scholarship awarded this fall. Rouse said they are hoping to endow another $100,000 to $125,000 in scholarships for students this school year.
“Our goal is to honor the past, applaud the present and fund the future,” Rouse said.
With over 500 people attending, the gala will honor former Black students who are making a global impact in their communities and professions.
The 2021 honorees are retired Colonel Kenneth Allison, Dr. Eli Jones, dean of the Mays Business School, Andrea Williams, Kafi Slaughter, Dr. Ashanti Johnson, Demetria Hall, Bruce and Sandra Chinn, Jacob Green, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, Texas Southern University President, and Steven and Dr. LeChauncy Woodard-Solari.
Allison, who is the associate director of Hollingsworth Center for Ethical Leadership in College Station, said he is excited to be recognized.
“It is an honor to be selected, not only for me but for all of the people who have helped make an impact and help me be successful throughout my career,” he said. “It is definitely an individual award but like most individual awards this is recognition of a team effort. I call it the power of ‘we.’ We are working together, and many have helped me throughout the stages of my life.”
The event will be hosted by fellow Aggies and 2019 honorees Thomas and Jacqueline Miles, co-hosts of the reality TV show “Ready to Love.” The weekend’s planned activities include a VIP reception, mixer and Breakfast of Champions where current students can network with former students.
The sponsors include Chris Doyle, Angela Chapman, Ashley and David Coolidge, Northwest Mutual, Von Miller, San Jacinto College, Regency Integrated Health Services and Molson-Coors Beverage Company. The gala co-chairs are former students, including Rouse, Shante’ Robertson Thompson and Program Chair Tashara Robinson. The gala’s honorary chairs are Kevin Carreathers and Chapman.
The Aggie Impact Gala is the fundraising arm of the Texas A&M Black Former Student Network, which is a constituent network of the Texas A&M Association of Former Students. The BFSN’s primary goals and objectives are to increase recruitment, retention and successful matriculation of minority and underrepresented students, faculty and administrators.
To purchase tickets, visit aggieimpactgala.org or email awards@tamubfsn.org to purchase or donate toward the scholarship funds. Contact Rouse at 713-894-1949 for any additional information.