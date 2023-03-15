The Southeastern Conference hasn’t decided the regular-season format in football for the 2024-25 season when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference, making it a 16-team league. But the SEC’s presidents and chancellors did approve future regular season schedule and post-season championship formats for seven sports during a meeting at the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville last week.

Regular season schedule formats were approved for baseball, gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming & diving. Championship formats were approved for gymnastics, swimming & diving, indoor track & field and an SEC volleyball tournament which was last held in 2005 before Texas A&M and Missouri joined the conference for the 2012-13 year.

Regular season schedule and championship formats had previously been approved in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, men’s and women’s tennis and softball.

The current regular season and championship formats for men’s and women’s cross country, equestrian, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field will be able to add Oklahoma and Texas without additional adjustments.

Along with deciding football’s regular-season format, the presidents and chancellors have to set the regular-season format in volleyball and the post-season format in baseball.

Baseball

• Regular season: Each season a team will play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents, for a total of 30 conference games (which is the current number of games). Standings will be kept in a single-division format, which will be different.

• SEC baseball tournament: Format to be determined.

Gymnastics

• Regular season: Each school sponsoring a gymnastics team will meet each other member institution at least once a year on an alternating home and away basis, consistent with the current process. An additional week will be required to accommodate nine teams.

• SEC gymnastics championships: The championship will move from a one-day event to a two-day format. The semifinals will consist of two sessions of four teams each. The top seed will receive a bye to the championship. The top seed plus the two session winners in the semifinals and the team with the next highest score in the semifinals will advance to a four-team championship.

Swimming & Diving (men’s and women’s)

• Regular season: The conference ffice will schedule two dual meets per program and each institution is responsible for establishing the dates and times of the meets, consistent with the current process.

• SEC Swimming & Diving Championships: Same as current format with updated facility requirements.

Indoor Track & Field (men’s and women’s)

• Regular season: Each school sponsoring an indoor track and field team will schedule teams from other conference institutions at its own discretion, consistent with the current process.

• SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships: The championship will move from a two-day event to a three-day format.

Volleyball

• Regular season: Format to be determined.

• SEC volleyball tournament: A conference tournament will be conducted for the first time since 2005. All conference teams will participate. Still to be determined is whether the SEC volleyball tournament will resume following the 2024 season or following the 2025 season.