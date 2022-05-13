Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

CENTERVILLE — Authorities were searching Friday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody in Leon County Thursday after he overpowered the driver, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, said Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The department said Friday that a $15,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

"He is a very dangerous person," said Robert Hurst, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson, during a Friday media briefing.

Classes in Leon and Centerville school districts were canceled Friday as a precaution.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said several agencies were involved in the search, including aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sixteen prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped, Clark said.

Hurst said that Lopez gained access to the officer driving, Randy Smith, then stabbed him in his hand and chest with an unknown object.

Smith pulled the bus to the side of the road, Hurst said, and a struggle continued outside of the bus. Lopez was briefly in contact with Smith's handgun, Hurst said, but could not get the gun out of the holster.

The second guard, Jimmie Brinegar, shot out the back tires of the bus with a shotgun to disable it, Hurst said. Lopez got back on the bus and drove it for about a mile before losing control, then he ran into a nearby field, Hurst said.

Brinegar and Smith caught up to the bus and fired several shots at Lopez, but Hurst said it is not believed he was hit.

Prison records show Lopez was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities were searching.

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement or TDCJ Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 and 936-437-5171.