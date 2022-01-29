Search and rescue group conducts simulated exercise at Lake Bryan

He said the main reason to hold this event each year is to get that information out to other counties. He mentioned that the drone teams are utilized for many reasons, including being able to do quick overhead searches in large regions.

“It's surprising how many ways you can use the drones in these events. They can just fly over and search all the area very quickly from a high altitude and they can provide areas of interests,” he said. “We have some dummies that were put in the water below the water level. So they're going to go out and practice running sonar off that drone and off the boat that we have to try to find the dummy.”

Matthews had high expectations for the search-and-rescue team and hoped they would all be able to find the missing people.

“You don't know what you're going to get when you go to one of these searches. You know how qualified the people that are running the exercise are, and how knowledgeable about searches in general. So we don't want to come in and take over, but rather work together to utilize what we all bring to the group,” he said.

Jim Yeager, a canine handler and past president for the Search Dog Network, said they used five "live find and human remains" canines on the search for the missing people.