Scattered corpses. A rain of rockets. A week inside Russia’s war against Ukraine

Before the war, she lived in Luhansk city, barely 10 miles away Shchastia, where like many of the provincial capital’s residents she would come to her family-owned dacha here. In 2014 it became her permanent home. What was once a 15-minute jaunt became an hours-long trek, a passage Nikolayevna didn’t do so much any more. She hadn’t visited her grandmother’s grave back in Luhansk for two years.

Wearing a red jacket and a white wool cap that framed her face, she stood with her husband — in gray overalls, an ill-fitting down olive jacket and fine-dotted black-and-white cap — queueing by a well, where residents moved a lever to pump water into plastic jugs. Such rituals had become a way of life.

This was last month, back in the “will he or won’t he” phase of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to blitz into Ukraine with an estimated 190,000 troops. Those who thought he would invade surmised that he would satisfy himself with the declared borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics.

“Of course we’re worried,” she said. “But I’m afraid to leave because I have nothing.”