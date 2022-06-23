Saving Time While Saving the Planet

Dear Annie: My husband is passionate about doing what we can to combat climate change. He believes the largest impact any one person can have is decreasing their driving. So he has started using public transit.

Our city’s public transit transforms what would be a 20-minute drive into a two-hour train/bus/bike trip. This has increased the amount of time he spends commuting.

I want to support his desire. But it is taking a long time. We have a small child, pets and a household to run. Every time he spends four hours to do something that could be completed in less than one, I feel frustrated that he is choosing climate consciousness over his family, leaving me with more work.

How can I honor his desires and passions while also trying to strike a balance where I am not shouldering the extra work? — Frustrated With Public Transit

Dear Frustrated: Props to your husband for his noble goal. When his humanitarian spirit starts affecting his relationships, however, it might be time for a compromise.

There are many ways to lead an eco-friendly life. Why not create a list of sustainable practices that do fit into your lifestyle?

On days where public transit is too much for you, remind him that your household is doing its part in other ways. Then you can protect your time and still greenlight his green lifestyle.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Workaholic,” the woman who is burnt out at work and considering a career change. When I was in my early 40s, I closed my business because the enthusiasm was gone, and I needed a change. I took several tests at our community college that were designed to reveal what your skill sets and talents are, which showed me opportunities that I didn’t even know existed.

The most important thing that I learned in my journey was: If your passion is gone, it is time to move on! The second most important thing: You need interests outside of work. It is extremely important when you retire. — Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for this advice. There are free career aptitude tests online that could help “Workaholic” explore her options. There are opportunities that didn’t exist 10 or even five years ago. It always helps to know what’s out there.

