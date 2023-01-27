 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team falls at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder girls basketball team lost to Magnolia 48-43 on Friday night in District 21-5A play. Alaina Hill led the Lady Rangers (4-22, 1-10) with 14 points, and Paris Mitchell had nine.

Magnolia 48, Rudder 43

RUDDER (4-22, 1-10) — Alaina Hill 14, Paris Mitchell 9, Kendall Gibson 4, T’yana Smith 7, Kimora Maxey 3, Brandi Turner 2, Aalaya Jones 4.

MAGNOLIA (1-18, 1-10) — T. Kathman 8, M. Salas 11, L. Mowery 3, A. Crawford 3, E. Rowan 16, L. Monett 3.

Rudder    11   6 12 14 — 43

Magnolia 17 12   7 12 — 48

