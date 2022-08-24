Rudder football team ready to face one of the state's best QBs

The conversation around Rudder’s Week 1 opponent Willis starts and ends with Wildkat quarterback DJ Lagway.

“Obviously, they’ve got a five-star quarterback that everyone in the country wants,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “They’ve kind of changed their style. They were throwing the ball a lot last year. They do a lot of no-back and really depend on the throw. Their quarterback DJ Lagway, he’s pretty special.”

Lagway is rated the No. 3 recruit in the state and No. 4 overall quarterback nationally in the junior class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder completed 137 of 247 passes for 1,579 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions last year. He also ran for 715 yards and six TDs according to the team statistics on MaxPreps.com.

So when Rudder hits the road to take on Willis at 7 p.m. Friday, the Rangers know it won’t be easy, which is exactly what they want.

“We talked about trying to play tougher people, have a chance to play a 6A school,” Ezar said. “We played one last year in [El Paso] Americas, and we were able to beat them, which was great trying to play people that might be like a first- or second-round [playoff] opponent for us.”

Ezar says the biggest keys for Ruder this week include the obvious, stopping Lagway while covering his talented receivers. The Rangers can make that easier by also winning in the trenches.

Ezar said the Rangers have enough talent to keep pace with Willis — or get back on pace should they struggle early Friday.

“We have some skill kids who are very talented, and I think even if we start kind of slow, our kids will be able to pick it up like we did in the scrimmage against Georgetown,” Ezar said. “Started kind of slow but then started making some catches and kind of got into a rhythm, and I think that’s the big thing is just kind of getting into a rhythm offensively and play good defense.”

Some of those players for Rudder include nose tackle Jayden Williams, a trio of wideouts in Nate Figgers, Kevin Holmes and Jaquise Martin and running back Nate Scourton.

Rudder also has a lot of players making their first start on varsity, and Ezar knows there will be some nerves. The message this week has just been “turn the page, next play.”

“You want to play mistake-free football and not have any turnovers and make them turn the ball over,” Ezar said. “I think we’re both going to be throwing the ball, so there may be some interceptions here and there. We just want to get more interceptions than we throw.

“It’s early. There’s going to be some tipped balls. We’re going to have some opportunities for turnovers. I really think special teams will play a huge role, too ... you know that third phase that no one talks about. We feel like we’ve been spending a lot of time on special teams, and maybe that’s where we can win the game.”