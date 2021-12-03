Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

Yet during this week's court hearing Kavanaugh read from a long list of court cases that have upturned past precedents and questioned why the court couldn’t now do the same with abortion.

“If you think about some of the most important cases, the most consequential cases in this court’s history, there’s a string of them where the cases overruled precedent," he said.

Kavanaugh said during the court hearing that the abortion debate is “hard” and perhaps the court should throw it to the states to decide — essentially ending federal protection.

Senators said the justices could simply be submitting a line of questioning, forcing lawyers for the state and federal government to respond, rather than reflecting their own reading of the law.

But Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who had intense exchanges with Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett during the confirmation battles — and voted against both — said what she heard from the court was about what she expected.

“I’m not one bit surprised,” Klobuchar said.