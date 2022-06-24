Rocky Relations With Husband's 'Friend'

Dear Annie: My husband and I met while he was going through a divorce and fell in love. Because we have a significant age difference, he wanted to get married and start having kids. His friend “Robert” did not approve.

At our wedding, Robert and his wife chose to not give a gift because of their disapproval. He taunted my husband that he has a card with the gift in it. Later on, Robert decided, when he sees fit, he will send the gift.

We are coming on our fourth anniversary — still no gift. Robert’s daughters are graduating from college. My husband wants to send a gift. I said we can send a card congratulating them. When we receive the wedding gift, we can send our typical graduation gifts. — Disappointed in Robert

Dear Disappointed: Why is your husband wasting his time on such a toxic “friend”? The fact that he refused to give a gift is strange enough, but holding the gift hostage is absurd.

As terribly as Robert has treated you, his daughters have done nothing wrong. If you have a close relationship with them, send them a gift as you normally would.

Dear Annie: I’ve been a widow for almost four years and have been trying to date for about a year and a half. I recently had lunch with a nice man but someone who I would put in the friend zone.

He said his wife had been gone awhile. I found out it had been about three weeks! He said they had a wonderful marriage and she’d want him to move on.

He is now in love with me. I’ve tried to explain that there are going to be a lot of emotions and he needs to work through them.

I know I’m not responsible for another person, but I’m worried about what he might do if I stop talking to him. I have suggested grief counseling, but he doesn’t hear me. — Feeling for the Grieving

Dear Feeling for: This man is in a fragile state because of his wife’s passing, but you are right. No person can fill the void he’s feeling.

Tell him again that you wish to be supportive but that your relationship is one of friendship. Use your get-togethers to persuade him to check out grief counseling and support groups. If he insists that he is in love with you, tell him you will have to end any relationship. My guess is that he will slow down.

