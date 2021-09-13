Robinson man charged with fourth DWI in College Station over the weekend

A Robinson man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after an arrest over the weekend in College Station.

Officials said in an arrest report that College Station police officers responding to reports of a possible drunken driver early Sunday on Texas Avenue found a vehicle driven by Ronald Walter Worthington, 46, stopped in the middle of the road.

Officers noted signs of intoxication and found a nearly empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle, according to the report.

Worthington performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more, the report states. He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1995 and 2007, and boating while intoxicated in 1999, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more, could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Worthington was also charged with obstruction or retaliation after threatening to fight officers, according to the arrest report. He was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $18,000 bail.