Road work, detours begin Monday

Texas Department of Transportation crews will begin work on two projects Monday in Brazos County.

Beginning at 7:30 pm, crews will place barriers on F.M. 2818 near the Raymond Stotzer Parkway intersection, reducing traffic on F.M. 2818 to one lane in each direction between the Raymond Stotzer Parkway entrance and exit ramps.

This reconfiguration will allow the construction of the northbound side of F.M. 2818 and will last until spring 2022, when the lanes will be moved to the other side for the construction of the southbound lanes, which should be complete in late 2022.

The work is part of a larger road-improvement project from north of Raymond Stotzer Parkway to Wellborn Road. The cost of the 3.2-mile project is $47.6 million.

Also on Monday, a crew will close OSR at the Parker Branch culvert between F.M. 46 and F.M. 1940 in northeast Brazos County.

This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing culvert at Parker Branch. A signed detour will direct traffic to use F.M. 46 to F.M. 2446 to F.M. 1940.

The section of OSR will reopen to through traffic on Friday at noon.