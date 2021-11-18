Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third full day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus.

The jury members will return Friday morning to resume their work. Unlike on previous days, they had no questions and no requests to review any evidence Thursday in the politically fraught case.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

Even as the jury weighed the evidence, two mistrial requests from the defense hung over the case, with the potential to upend the verdict if the panel were to convict Rittenhouse. One of those requests asks the judge to go even further and bar prosecutors from retrying him.

Also Thursday, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC after police said they briefly detained a man identified as James J. Morrison who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors. Schroeder said that Morrison told police he was a producer with NBC News and MSNBC and had been instructed by his supervisor, Irene Byon, to follow the bus.