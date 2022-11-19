 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rip

Rip

Rip is a sweet boy, who enjoys playing with other dogs and snuggling with people. He is a healthy, happy,... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert