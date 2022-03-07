Retired Bryan resident releases book on grief to help others heal

She said after she lost her youngest son in a car accident, she had a hard time going back to her regular routine and wanted to change everything about her life.

“We had a big beautiful sofa that I sat on and grieved on for two years, and [one day] I put it out on the street for somebody to pick it up and then we sold our house,” she said. “I had always worked with my husband in our photography business, and I went back to school and then I started doing different jobs, then I went to France and started an international bridal line business. ... I spend my time now painting and writing.”

In retirement she found that writing this book helped her heal, and she is looking forward to her book helping others who are grieving catastrophic losses.

“I can remember after our first loss, people expected us to get well really quick,” she said. “I think people should understand that you don’t get well from a traumatic loss, it changes who you are and it is really hurtful for people to expect people to just move on.”

Though this book is relative to the loss of a child, Christopher said anyone can receive something from her book, no matter how big or small their loss may be.