Republicans pave way for new battleground state House district over Rio Grande Valley lawmakers’ objections

“Basically what occurred is people in Cameron County began to hear that there may be vacancies in seats,” Lozano said, referring to Eddie Lucio III’s recent retirement announcement and a potential congressional run by Dominguez. “They saw the opportunity to be able to draw a district that’s competitive. It’s not affecting an incumbent, and that’s basically — there was the opportunity to do this. It was at the very last minute.”

Dominguez and Lucio objected vehemently, grilling Lozano over his motivations for the amendment. Lozano conceded he had not talked to any of his colleagues affected by the amendment until that day, declined to name any of the people who had purportedly lobbied him for the amendment and resisted a request by Dominguez for a one-hour recess to talk over the amendment privately.

“This is not minor tweaks,” Lucio said. “This is very disingenuous. ... This can’t be for the greater good.”

The amendment initially passed by a vote of 73-69. After a verification vote was requested, the margin narrowed even more, to 72-70.

The full map proposal went on to pass the chamber later Wednesday morning, with Lucio and Dominguez voting against it. However, several other Democrats from the Valley voted for it.