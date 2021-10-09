 Skip to main content
Report: Texas A&M QB Haynes King unlikely to return this season
Haynes King injury

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King watches warmups before Alabama while recovering from a broken tibia. 

 Travis L. Brown

Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King, who broke his right tibia in the second game, is unlikely to return this season, according to a report on CBS' broadcast Saturday.

In a conversation with the broadcast team prior to playing Alabama, head coach Jimbo Fisher said the fracture King sustained during a 10-7 win over Colorado on Sept. 11 will keep him from playing again this season, leaving the duties to redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada. 

In five games played this season, including three starts, Calzada has completed 69 of 128 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns. After King left the win over the Buffaloes, Calzada led an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to secure the win. He beat New Mexico, but lost to Arkansas and Mississippi State. 

King, a 247sports.com 4-star recruit out of Longview, was named the starter out of fall camp after a competition that was close between the pair, according to Fisher. 

