Remove cell phones from our schools

These 18 year olds today can be said to be part of the "pandemic generation," living through the pandemic isolation where many had no way to funnel their anger. No way to refocus their angers.

Get the phones out of our schools.

Confiscate the phones from the classrooms and only return them to aparent.

Force our kids to learn how to grow their emotions just like we did in school: without the phones or gaming consoles. They can build bonds through social interactions that last lifetimes. Just like we did. Just like the Vietnam War-era generation and before learned.

Cell phones and mindful isolation learned from a pandemic are destroying the youthful emotional framework, the emotional ladder.

We must refocus emotional growing by connecting face to face, not phone to phone. These school shootings only will get worse if we don't retrain our kids by what we know works: back to the basics time.

These school shooting trends can be reversed but nothing happens until real corrective action begins.

My wife just retired from teaching for more than 33 years and she said today the kids have no attention span and can't spell. She blames most of it on cell phones with spell check and constant entertainment.

These are the facts, but until we are willing to face them, they won't get fixed and things will get worse.

Simply remove all the cell phones in school. No exceptions. Their minds must be retrained by refocusing their emotions in a positive manner.

JAMES BROWN

Bryan