Redistricting sure to ruffle feathers in Texas Legislature

The Texas State Senate kicked off the decennial redistricting process Saturday when it released the first draft of its own members’ district maps.

On Monday, the Texas Legislature meets for a 30-day special session dedicated to redrawing political maps based on the latest census data, which showed people of color fueled 95% of Texas’ population growth over the past decade.

The Legislature is tasked with setting new boundaries for House and Senate districts in addition to redrawing new district maps for the state’s congressional seats and for the State Board of Education.

All four maps will ultimately have to be approved by the House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. After they’re debated, amended, passed and signed, lawsuits — some of which have already been filed, will move redistricting into the courts, possibly resulting in more changes before the 2022 elections.

State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, immediately called foul on the initial draft of the map, which was authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, who chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee.