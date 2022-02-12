Rapper Kodak Black, 2 others shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert in LA, reports say

LOS ANGELES — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.
The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.
The rapper was reportedly shot in the leg. All victims are said to be in stable condition.
Officers who responded to the scene found two victims. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an updated statement Saturday afternoon.
Two additional victims went to hospitals on their own, according to the statement.
Detectives asked witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman.
Videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media show Black posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black is among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover.
Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.
The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire also were among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty. The guest list reportedly also included Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
It’s unclear if they were still at the venue when the shooting took place.
Black was arrested in 2019 for weapons possession. He was convicted and sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, but pardoned in 2021 by former President Donald Trump.
According to TMZ, the rapper was leaving the event with a group when one of his friends “got jumped by an unidentified assailant” after leaving the party. Black stepped in to help his friend, and a fight broke out. That’s when a person opened fire.
NBC News has identified Black’s friend as fellow rapper Gunna.
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Multiple rounds were fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.