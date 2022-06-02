randy reid

Contemplating Non-Disclosure

Over eighty years ago Winston Churchill described Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, and inside an enigma”. He might as well have been describing the tax appraisal process for Texas real estate. One component of this frustrating riddle deserves contemplation.

Texas is one of twelve states that is considered a non-disclosure state. There are 38 states that have deemed it wiser to disclose home sales prices. However, Texans have never been very accommodating to any form of government intrusion, particularly in matters of privacy. Our historical response is the combative, “Come and take it”. But wisdom counsels us to carefully choose our battles. Especially so in this case, as the war has already been fought and full disclosure has already won.

There currently exists an annual reckoning of all real estate transaction information on our individual federal income tax returns. We disclose everything. We do so because we are lawfully compelled but also to take advantage of lucrative deductions and write-offs and to establish taxable basis for future transactions. Seemingly no relevant data is withheld because it is not in our best interest to withhold it. The federal government, “Big Brother” to wary conservatives, is clever enough to offer a package of incentives that makes required disclosure a tolerable action. These incentives are great enough for most people to stop mumbling about government intrusion into their private business, at least on a federal level. The Feds essentially pay us for our disclosure and taxpayers mostly seem satisfied rather than resentful about it.

This kind of reciprocity does not exist on the county appraisal level in Texas. We are not compelled by State law to disclose home or other real estate sales or purchase prices nor are we offered incentives to do so. Instead, what ensues is a costly game of chance and skill, not unlike Five-Card Stud. In case you are unfamiliar, the first card in Stud is dealt facedown to each player. Only the holder of the card knows the face value of the card. The rest of the cards dealt throughout the game are face up for all to see. A homeowner’s hidden card is his purchase price. He doesn’t have to show it. In this case, what ensues between the homeowner and the appraisal district is a game of legerdemain, bluffing, playing the odds and betting strategies. This is an unhealthy method to determine tax value.

Owners and county appraisal districts should not be playing a game of deception with each other. We don’t dare try this with the federal government. Ironically, local government is the level of government that is easily the most trustworthy and efficient. Our local government closely sticks to a budget, is operationally transparent and is not drowning in red ink. If I was given the choice of disclosing sales information to only one body of government, either local, state or federal, it would not be difficult to choose local government; except for one problem. The Feds give incentives, and the locals don’t.

What can be done to fix this?

Pay homeowners to disclose their purchase price. They would not be legally compelled to do so but with enough incentive most homeowners would disclose. Discount the appraised value for those that disclose their purchase price by 20%. The discount would be in perpetuity. This could promote honest transparency between negotiating parties. Appraisal districts all over the state could use the positive press.

An overhaul of property appraising methodology and practices is overdue in Texas. The tools and formulas the state has burdened the county appraisal districts with promotes taxing inequity and animosity. The fact that the appraisal district is given the task to fairly assess property value without being given the right to the single most important datum to determine that value, the sale price, is untenable.