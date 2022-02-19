Prosecutor ran on changing Austin before police indictments

“There’s literally been no accountability for the officers that seriously injured dozens of people during the protest,” said Chris Harris, policy director of the Austin Justice Coalition. “So this is something that needed to happen. And so we’re glad that Jose Garza is here and and did something.”

It is by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during the 2020 protests. Two Dallas officers face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression, and a New York police officer was charged with assault after shoving a woman to the ground. But despite widespread claims of heavy-handed or even illegal police tactics, few cities pursued charges.

Former U.S. attorney Joe Brown, who also spent two decades as a Republican district attorney in North Texas, said convicting a police officer is always difficult and that Texas juries tend to give officers the benefit of the doubt.

"This is really unprecedented, to my knowledge," Brown said. “To allege that there was criminal intent by that many police officers, who were operating in a chaotic and unpredictable environment and assumedly pursuant to policy and how they had been trained, is really remarkable."