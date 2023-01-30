Producers incorporate strategic use of rye as substitute for corn

Corn prices are up.

This is great for corn producers, rough on livestock feeders.

“Feed is high. It’s high for everyone,” Warren Rusche said during a seminar Jan. 5 at the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion.

Costs may have some producers rethinking their feedstuffs. Rusche, a feedlot specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said replacing 20% of corn with rye may be an alternative that producers can use strategically.

For a number of reasons including palatability and performance, rye hasn’t been considered a possible feedstuff for cattle. However, hybrid technology has resulted in improvement in yields and ergot alkaloids, researchers decided it was worth another look.

In 2019, Rusche and the SDSU Extension team conducted a study swapping out corn with various amounts of hybrid rye in cattle feed.

The team started with 240 Angus steers. They were initially fed a base diet of corn, distillers, silage and supplement. The corn ration was 60%.

They then replaced either one-third, two-thirds or 100% of the corn with hybrid rye.

One question the study addressed was whether or not the cattle would actually eat the rye blend.

During the first third of the trial period, cattle ate the feed well. As the trial continued, feed with the higher rations of rye began to plateau, but the group eating the ration with one-third rye continued to eat the same amount as the control group that was eating the traditional blend.

The performance results were roughly the same as the feed intake trials.

Early on in the trials, performance was nearly identical, but as the trial went on, cattle eating the higher rye rations began to slow down just a bit.

Those eating the one-third hybrid rye rations had performance rates nearly identical to the control group. There was virtually no difference in terms of carcasses.

“Our final conclusions were, yeah, we can feed rye to cattle and do so successfully,” Rusche said.

However, the way the rye is processed makes a difference in feed efficiency.

Feeding whole rye was not found to be profitable. Processing it with a hammermill increased margins slightly.

The greatest impact on feed efficiency and margins came from rolling the rye.

“Whether or not that’s advisable or not is going to depend on the relative price differences between rye and other foodstuffs,” he said.

Faculty and students are also studying rye as potential feedstuff for hogs.

Caitlyn Sullivan, SDSU graduate student and National Pork Board scholar, presented her findings via Zoom. She studied the advantages of feeding hybrid rye to growing and finisher pigs, along with its agronomic sustainability.

Sullivan said hybrid rye has been used regularly for grow-finish pigs in Europe and Canada because of performance benefits, its high yields as a cover crop, as well as being fairly drought tolerant and disease resistant.

The pork industry is always looking for an alternative to increase sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint, she said. Hybrid rye helps them meet those ever-changing goals, especially as it requires roughly 80% of the nitrogen needed to grow winter wheat.

Sullivan’s study, along with others touting the benefits of rye, is not trying to replace corn.

“We’re trying to influence different ingredients and how they can positively impact our growers and producers,” she said.

Sullivan’s 89-day study took place on a 2,400 head wean-to-finish farm near Pipestone, Minnesota. Each pig started at 99 pounds and grew to a market weight of 275 pounds.

The study included 80 test pens, each getting four treatments where they replaced corn at a 40, 70 and 100% hybrid rye inclusion rate.

Like in the study with cattle, as the amount of rye was increased, there was a minor linear decrease in market body weight, average daily gain and average daily feed intake.

Hogs that were fed the 100% corn diet ended the trial at 277.2 pounds. Those on the 40% hybrid rye ration ended at 272.58 pounds. Those on the 70% rye ration ended at 271.04 pounds and those on the 100% rye diet ended at 265.76 pounds.

There was no difference detected in feed efficiency, even in the pigs that were given the 100% rye diet.

With the high cost of corn presently, Sullivan said may be beneficial to look at integrating this alternative grain at some level.

Rye could be helpful for farmers who grow their own crops for feed as a way to cash in on a cover crop that has both growth quality and ergot resistance.

Study results made Sullivan curious how a rye diet might benefit gestating sows. She said she may pursue that as a future research topic.

Producers who are interested in learning more about integrating rye into their operation can attend one of two free Rye Production and Utilization Workshops put on by South Dakota State University Extension.

The first of the two events takes place Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Brandon. The second will be held Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at Two Spurs Steakhouse in Wagner.

Seminars will include information on rye production, rye use in feedlot and hog rations, rye processing for beef cattle along with information on rye economics.