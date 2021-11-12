 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Precinct 2 justice of the peace, constable announce reelection bids
0 comments

Precinct 2 justice of the peace, constable announce reelection bids

  • 0
Terrence Nunn

Terrence Nunn
Donald Lampo

Donald Lampo

Brazos County's Precinct 2 constable and justice of the peace have announced plans to run for reelection in 2022.

Terrence Nunn, a retired Bryan police officer and U.S. Army veteran, was first elected justice of the peace in 2018.

Constable Donald Lampo was first was elected constable for Precinct 3 in 2001, but redistricting two years later put him into Precinct 2.

Both positions are four-year terms.

Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves has also announced plans this week to run for reelection.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert