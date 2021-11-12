Precinct 2 justice of the peace, constable announce reelection bids

Brazos County's Precinct 2 constable and justice of the peace have announced plans to run for reelection in 2022.

Terrence Nunn, a retired Bryan police officer and U.S. Army veteran, was first elected justice of the peace in 2018.

Constable Donald Lampo was first was elected constable for Precinct 3 in 2001, but redistricting two years later put him into Precinct 2.

Both positions are four-year terms.

Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves has also announced plans this week to run for reelection.